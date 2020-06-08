99 COVID19 Patients Have Recovered In Odisha, Recovery Now Stand At 1993

Bhubaneswar: Another 99 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday afternoon. All of them were discharged from COVID hospitals post treatment, it added.

District-wise recovery list in Odisha today stands as follows:

16 from Jajpur

13 from Khurda

11 from Kendrapara

9 from Ganjam

8 from Deogarh

7 each from Cuttack & Jagatsinghpur

6 each from Balasore, Bargarh & Balangir

4 from Keonjhar

3 from Nayagarh

1 each from Koraput, Sambalpur & Sundargarh

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1993.