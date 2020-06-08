99 COVID19 Patients Have Recovered In Odisha, Recovery Now Stand At 1993
Bhubaneswar: Another 99 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday afternoon. All of them were discharged from COVID hospitals post treatment, it added.
District-wise recovery list in Odisha today stands as follows:
16 from Jajpur
13 from Khurda
11 from Kendrapara
9 from Ganjam
8 from Deogarh
7 each from Cuttack & Jagatsinghpur
6 each from Balasore, Bargarh & Balangir
4 from Keonjhar
3 from Nayagarh
1 each from Koraput, Sambalpur & Sundargarh
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1993.