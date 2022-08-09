988 more patients recovered from COVID virus in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: As many as 988 patients have reportedly recovered from Covid in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on its Twitter handle.
As per the data shared by the health department, the COVID recovery in Odisha rose to 13,06,249 with the report of 988 new recovery cases today.
Here is the district-wise recovery reported today:
- 249 from Sundergarh
- 153 from Khurda
- 140 from Sambalpur
- 74 from Bargarh
- 59 from Mayurbhanj
- 36 from Cuttack
- 36 from Kalahandi
- 27 from Koraput
- 23 from Balangir
- 23 from Jharsuguda
- 20 from Sonepur
- 19 from Jajapur
- 17 from Nayagarh
- 12 from Balasore
- 12 from Nabarangpur
- 12 from Puri
- 10 from Rayagada
- 8 from Jagatsinghpur
- 8 from Kendrapara
- 7 from Bhadrak
- 7 from Deogarh
- 4 from Gajapati
- 3 from Ganjam
- 29 from State Pool