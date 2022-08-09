988 more patients recovered from COVID virus in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 988 patients have reportedly recovered from Covid in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on its Twitter handle.

As per the data shared by the health department, the COVID recovery in Odisha rose to 13,06,249 with the report of 988 new recovery cases today.

Here is the district-wise recovery reported today: