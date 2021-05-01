972 Local Contacts, 121 Quarantine Cases Reported In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A total of 972 COVID local contact cases and 121 quarantine cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), a total of 1093 positive cases and four deaths were recovered today.

This is the second consecutive day that the positive cases crossed the 1000-mark in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. Yesterday, 1119 COVID positive cases were reported which included 944 local contacts cases and 175 are quarantine cases.

While the death toll in the BMC jurisdiction rose to 265, the active case touched 8168. Likewise, the recovery tally climbed to 37054 as 509 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today: