970 people drowned in Odisha in 3 years, Min in Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: As many as 970 people have drowned in Odisha said the Minister while answering a question raised in this regard in the Odisha Assembly on Monday.

Out of the total 1615 drowning cases, 613 people have been rescued, further informed the Minister of State for home affairs in the Assembly session earlier today.

Detailed report in this regard is awaited.