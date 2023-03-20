Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

970 people drowned in Odisha in 3 years, Min in Odisha Assembly

As many as 970 people have drowned in Odisha said the Minister while answering a question raised in this regard in the Odisha Assembly.

Bhubaneswar: As many as 970 people have drowned in Odisha said the Minister while answering a question raised in this regard in the Odisha Assembly on Monday.

According to the reports read out by the Minister of State for Home affairs in the Odisha Assembly Question Hour as many as 970 people have drowned in Odisha in the last three years.

Out of the total 1615 drowning cases, 613 people have been rescued, further informed the Minister of State for home affairs in the Assembly session earlier today.

Detailed report in this regard is awaited.

