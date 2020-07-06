9638 PO, Clerk Vacancies; Check detail to apply soon
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited application to fill up 9638 posts of Officer Scale-I, II & III and Office Assistant (Multipurpose). The IBPS has released the official notification in this regard.
The interested and eligible candidates can take part in the recruitment process which has already began from July 1.
Check the details here:
Name and number of posts:
- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) – 4624
- Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager) – 3800
- Officer Scale II (General Banking Officer (Manager) – 837
- Officer Scale II (Information Technology Officer) – 58
- Officer Scale II (Chartered Accountant) – 26
- Officer Scale II (Law Officer)- 26
- Officer Scale II (Treasury Manager) – 3
- Officer Scale II (Marketing Officer) – 8
- Officer Scale II (Agriculture Officer) – 100
- Officer Scale III – 156
Important Dates:
- Start of Online application Process: July 1, 2020
- Last Date of Online application: July 21, 2020
- Release of IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020 for PET: August 12, 2020
- PET – Pre-Exam Training: August 24 – 29, 2020
- Release of IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2020: August 2020
- IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Date 2020: August 1-2, August 8-9 & August 16, 2020
- IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2020: October 2020
- Release of IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2020: October – November 2020
- IBPS RRB Mains Exam Date 2020: October – November 2020
- IBPS RRB Mains Result 2020: October – November 2020
Application Fee:
Officer Scale I/II/III
- SC/ST/PwD – Rs 175
- Gen/OBC/EWS – Rs 850
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
- SC/ST/PwD/ExS – Rs 175
- Gen/OBC/EWS – Rs 850
Candidates can visit the official website of IBPS (ibps.in) to know more about educational qualification, process of applying online, selection process, exam and other details.
The interested candidates can click here for IBPS RRB notification 2020.
The interested candidates can click here for registration & application link for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) under CRP RRBs-IX.
The interested candidates can click here for registration & application link for Officer Scale I under CRP RRBs-IX.
The interested candidates can click here for registration & application link for Officers Scale II & III under CRP RRBs-IX.