The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited application to fill up 9638 posts of Officer Scale-I, II & III and Office Assistant (Multipurpose). The IBPS has released the official notification in this regard.

The interested and eligible candidates can take part in the recruitment process which has already began from July 1.

Check the details here:

Name and number of posts:

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) – 4624

Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager) – 3800

Officer Scale II (General Banking Officer (Manager) – 837

Officer Scale II (Information Technology Officer) – 58

Officer Scale II (Chartered Accountant) – 26

Officer Scale II (Law Officer)- 26

Officer Scale II (Treasury Manager) – 3

Officer Scale II (Marketing Officer) – 8

Officer Scale II (Agriculture Officer) – 100

Officer Scale III – 156

Important Dates:

Start of Online application Process: July 1, 2020

July 1, 2020 Last Date of Online application: July 21, 2020

July 21, 2020 Release of IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020 for PET: August 12, 2020

August 12, 2020 PET – Pre-Exam Training: August 24 – 29, 2020

August 24 – 29, 2020 Release of IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2020: August 2020

August 2020 IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Date 2020: August 1-2, August 8-9 & August 16, 2020

August 1-2, August 8-9 & August 16, 2020 IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2020: October 2020

October 2020 Release of IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2020: October – November 2020

October – November 2020 IBPS RRB Mains Exam Date 2020: October – November 2020

October – November 2020 IBPS RRB Mains Result 2020: October – November 2020

Application Fee:

Officer Scale I/II/III

SC/ST/PwD – Rs 175

Gen/OBC/EWS – Rs 850

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

SC/ST/PwD/ExS – Rs 175

Gen/OBC/EWS – Rs 850

Candidates can visit the official website of IBPS (ibps.in) to know more about educational qualification, process of applying online, selection process, exam and other details.

The interested candidates can click here for IBPS RRB notification 2020.

The interested candidates can click here for registration & application link for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) under CRP RRBs-IX.

The interested candidates can click here for registration & application link for Officer Scale I under CRP RRBs-IX.

The interested candidates can click here for registration & application link for Officers Scale II & III under CRP RRBs-IX.