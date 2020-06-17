96 People Get Discharged From Quarantine Centers In Odisha’s Dhenkanal

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dhenkanal: Almost 96 people have been discharged from two temporary quarantine centers in Kakudibhaga panchayat which falls under Dhenkanal sadar block.

All of them have tested coronavirus negative. They have been given sweets before being sent back home.

They were returnees from various states of India. They had been kept in quarantine for 14 days after returning. They felt almost like a family after being together for such a long time said the inmates.

The whole atmosphere was filled with remorse, it was almost like family members were parting.

