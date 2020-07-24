Cuttack: As many as 93 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area in Odiaha, officials said on Friday.

Among the new cases, 75 are from home quarantine, three from institutional quarantine, one from paid quarantine and fourteen from local contact cases.

So far, 579 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the millennium city of the State. As many as eight persons have died due to the deadly virus and the active cases in the city nos stand at 329.