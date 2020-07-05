Bhubaneswar/ Cuttack: Around 93 residents of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack municipalities have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), 19 cases have been detected from the BMC jurisdiction while 74 other cases were reported from the CMC area.

The details of the 19 cases (9 quarantine cases and 8 local contact cases) reported under BMC area in the last 24 hours:

In Bhubaneswar, the total positive case has now risen to 433. While the recovery rate stands at 270, there are 156 active cases. So far six people have succumbed to the disease in the capital city of Odisha.

Here are the details of the 74 cases (46 institutional quarantine and 28 home quarantine cases) reported under CMC area in the last 24 hours: