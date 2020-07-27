921 kg Ganja seized in Odisha’s Koraput district

9 quintals ganja seized in Koraput

By KalingaTV Bureau

Koraput: Semiliguda Police conducted a raid on illegal transportation of ganja yesterday night at about 1 am on Pakjhola road (Kokriguda-Pakjhola road) and seized more than 9 quintals of ganja.

A brown colour Eicher vehicle bearing Regd. No. HR-55-R-3106, one Pick up van bearing Regd. No. OR-10-H-1074 and one Yamaha FZ bike were seized by Semiliguda police during the raid along with the 921 kgs of ganja.

One person has been detained in this connection and is being interrogated in this connection. IIC of Semiliguda PS Dhiren Behera said that the other ganja smugglers involved in the case have been identified and will be nabbed soon.

The huge cache of contraband was being transported from Odisha to Haryana.

This is being hailed as a huge success for Koraput police.

