918 New Covid-19 Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar on June 2: Check details

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday has reported 918 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, 169 quarantine cases and 749 local contact cases were recorded out of the total 918 fresh cases.

On the other hand, as many as 1102 persons recovered in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in Bhubaneswar has increased to 343, while the active cases are 10,988. Besides, the total cases of the virus infection have reached 77,676 and the recovered cases stand at 66,324.

The details of the cases detected in last 24 hours are as follows: