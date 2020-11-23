COVID recovery
Representational image

913 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Recovery tally stands at 3,06,726

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 913 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Monday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recoveries of the State include 118 from Sundargarh, 111 from Mayurbhanj, 66 from Cuttack, 64 from Anugul, 62 from Khordha, 53 from Nuapada, 43 from Sambalpur, 37 from Balasore, 36 from Jharsuguda, 35 from Bargarh, 35 from Kendrapara, 32 from Jagatsinghpur, 29 from Keonjhar, 26 from Puri, 22 from Jajapur, 21 from Balangir, 15 from Dhenkanal, 15 from Kalahandi, 15 from Nabarangpur, 14 from Ganjam, 10 from Nayagarh, 8 from Bhadrak, 8 from Koraput, 8 from Malkangiri, 6 from Kandhamal, 5 from Sonepur, 3 from Deogarh, 2 from Gajapati, 2 from Rayagada, 1 from Boudh, and 11 from State Pool.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3,06,726, the Health Dept tweeted.

 

