Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 91 new COVID19 positive cases today. The website of the Health and Family Welfare Department has provided the information.

The district-wise division of the new cases are as follows:

Bhadrak—– 28

Balasore—- 17

Ganjam —– 15

Cuttack—– 12

Puri———- 7

Keonjhar—- 4

Khurda—— 3

Balangir—- 2

Kendrapara– 1

Sambalpur—-1

Sundargarh — 1