91 Covid Positives In Odisha As Tally Rises To 3,37,620

Representational image

Bhubaneswar: Almost 91 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Friday. The tally rose to 3,37,620.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

New Positive Cases: 91 (In quarantine: 53 and Local contacts: 38)

District Wise Cases:  

1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 12
3. Bhadrak: 9
4. Balangir: 1
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 1

7. Deogarh: 1
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jagatsinghpur: 2
10. Jajpur: 6
11. Jharsuguda: 3
12. Khurda: 10
13. Mayurbhanj: 6
14. Nawarangpur: 2
15. Puri: 3
16. Rayagada: 1

17. Sambalpur: 14
18. Sundargarh: 13
19. State Pool: 2

