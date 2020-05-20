Koraput : Amid nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, police on Wednesday seized over 900 kg of ganja worth more than Rs 10 lakh from near Baiparuguda in Odisha’s Koraput district and arrested three persons in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Haracharan Singh, a resident of Punjab, Rabindra Khilo of Mudulipada in Malkangiri district and Sabyasachi Pradhan of Angul.

According to reports, Baipariguda police intercepted a mini truck bearing Regd No HR 58 9561 coming from Malkangiri side near the Baipariguda check post at around 5 AM today. During a search police found several packets of ganja stored in the specially made hidden box in the vehicle.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the ganja was procured from Malkangiri and was transporting to Angul district, police said.

Police seized all the ganja packets weighing around 903 kg, the mini truck and registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused.