90-Year-Old Koili Maharana Proves That Age Is No Bar For Music; Watch

Neither she waits for anyone’s assurance nor does she need any prize to be encouraged. Her love and passion for music is enough. Her love for singing traditional songs and playing harmonium still continues to get ignited even though she is nearly 90 year-old proving that age is no bar.

Koili Maharana is a resident of Atharabatia village in Kendrapara district. She learnt music from Guru Ram Sutar when she was only 12. Since then she fell in love of music. She has studied only till class 2 but her interest could not hinder her from learning the music.

“I learn the music when I was only 12-year-old. He (her guru) said me how to sing and play the harmonium and I learnt them gradually by following his instructions,” Koili said.

“I had learnt different songs like Dakshini, Odissi song, Champu and the like. However, I am unable to play them all now as I used to because I am making mistakes but I love to sing and play the harmonium,” she added.

Speaking about Koili’s son Loknath Maharana said, “I am now 45. But I have been listening her singing and playing harmonium. She is very famous in this area and called for all most all sorts of occasion. I take her to the venue despite our wiliness because of her interest for the music.”

Anyone who hears her singing will definitely be lost in the world of music. The government is spending crores of rupees for the welfare of the artistes and gives them pension too. But, Koili is deprived of the benefit even though she is almost 90.

Meanwhile, the BDO said that she is eligible to get the pension meant for the artistes and I assure you that she will definitely get the pension.

Watch the video here: