90 More COVID19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Total Recoveries Reach 977

Bhubaneswar: Another 90 COVID19 patients have recovered in Odisha and are being discharged informed the Health and Family Welfare Department (H&FW Dept.) Government of Odisha.

Total Recoveries Reach 977.

Today’s recoveries have been reported from:

23 from Jagatsinghpur

22 from Jajpur

21 from Bhadrak

15 from Ganjam

3 from Cuttack

2 each from Khurda and Sambalpur

1 each from Balasore and Nayagarh.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 977.