90 More COVID19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Total Recoveries Reach 977

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 90 COVID19 patients have recovered in Odisha and are being discharged informed the  Health and Family Welfare Department (H&FW Dept.) Government of Odisha.

Total Recoveries Reach 977.

Today’s recoveries have been reported from:

23 from Jagatsinghpur

22 from Jajpur

21 from Bhadrak

15 from Ganjam

3 from Cuttack

2 each from Khurda and Sambalpur

1 each from Balasore and Nayagarh.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 977.

You might also like
State

Two foreign liquor shops sealed in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

State

Odia film actor Bijay Mohanty getting recovered

State

12 Districts In Odisha To Receive Rainfall, Thunderstorm & Lightning

State

Odisha Cabinet approves 22 proposals; Check details here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.