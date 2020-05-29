90 More COVID19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Total Recoveries Reach 977
Bhubaneswar: Another 90 COVID19 patients have recovered in Odisha and are being discharged informed the Health and Family Welfare Department (H&FW Dept.) Government of Odisha.
Total Recoveries Reach 977.
Today’s recoveries have been reported from:
23 from Jagatsinghpur
22 from Jajpur
21 from Bhadrak
15 from Ganjam
3 from Cuttack
2 each from Khurda and Sambalpur
1 each from Balasore and Nayagarh.
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 977.