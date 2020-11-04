ganja plants burnt kandhamal
90 Lakh Worth Ganja Plants Burnt Down In Odisha’s Kandhamal

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kandhamal: Ganja cultivation amounting to around 90 lakh has been destroyed by a joint operation of the Baliguda Police and Excise department today.

On getting a tip-off the joint team raided various fields and destroyed huge amount of ganja plants spread across various areas.

It is noteworthy that the officials uprooted the plants and set them on fire.

A case has been registered against the cultivators, probe has been launched along with a manhunt.

There has been a marked increase in illegal ganja trade during and after the Covid lockdown.

