Nuapada: In a tragic incident, a 9-year-old girl killed in a road mishap at Boden Chhak in this district of Odisha on Sunday. On the occasion of her birthday she was returning with her mother on a scooty when a truck rammed their vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Baishnavi, daughter of Reeta Khamparia of Khariar.

As per reports, Baishnavi and her mother were on their way to home after visiting a temple on the occasion of her birthday. When the duo was passing through Boden chhak area on NH 353 a truck hit them from the backside. As a result the minor girl came under the wheels of the truck.

It was too heart wrenching for the woman to witness her daughter dying in front of her due to the accident.

After getting a tip off Khariar Police rushed to the spot and seized the truck and detained the driver. Police seized the dead body and sent it for autopsy. Investigation into the matter is underway.

A pall of gloom descended on the area following the sorrowful happening. Locals have demanded compensation for the family of the deceased.