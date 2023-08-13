9-year-old girl dies of snake bite in Ganjam district

Suruda: A 9-year-old girl died due to snakebite in Laxmipur village under Suruda police station Odisha’s Ganjam district. The deceased has been identified as Adyasha Nayak.

Adyasha was sleeping on a coat in the house last night. However, all of a sudden she got up and screamed by holding her stomach at around 3 AM.

Soon, her father Dhoba rushed to her and saw a snake on the bed where Adyasha was sleeping.

The family immediately took the girl to Suruda Hospital. But, by that time Adyasha had already died.

On being informed, Suruda police arrived at the hospital and sent the body for post-mortem.

Adyasha’s father and mother were devastated following her unfortunate death due to snakebite.