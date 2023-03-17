Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

9 sheep killed in mysterious animal attack in Odisha

Yet again as many as nine sheep have been killed on Thursday in Jagatsinghpur by a mysterious animal in Odisha. 

By Sudeshna Panda
Representational Image

Jagatsinghpur: In a shocking incident, yet again as many as nine sheep have been killed on Thursday in Jagatsinghpur by a mysterious animal in Odisha.

According to reports, fear gripped Sankhari Sahi under Biridi police limits after nine sheep were reportedly killed by a mysterious creature.

According to reports, as many as nine sheep have died yesterday in the wee hours of the morning to the utter misery of the sheep owner.

It is alleged that an unknown animal entered the cage of sheep in Prafulla Barik’s farm last night and killed the sheep. There has been panic among the local people ever since.

The Department of Animal Husbandry has reached the spot and is investigating the incident.

A similar incident had been reported on March 14, 2023 where as many as 29 sheep had been killed in a span of four days in an unknown animal attack in Niali in Cuttack district of Odisha.

