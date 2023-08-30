9 rare fishes sold out at Rs 55 lakh

Balasore: In a rare affair, as many as nine fishes were sold out at a huge price of Rs 55 lakh recently. The said fishes had been caught from the deep sea in Digha in the Odisha-West Bengal border.

As per reports, one of the fish was priced at Rs 31 thousand. These were Telia fishes. A fisherman from Dhamra area had caught these fishes from the sea.

Reportedly, each of these 9 fishes were in between 20 to 25 kg in weight. In the local area, these fishes are called as Telia Bhola fish. A large number of people crowded the Digha marker area to witness the rare fishes.

The reason why the Telia fish was sold at such a high price is because of its rare and precious medicinal value. As per reports, the intestine of the rare Telia fish is sold at high prices because it is used to manufacture drugs. The membrane gets easily dissolved in water and that is why it is bought by multinational pharmaceutical companies.