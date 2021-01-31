9 Persons Killed, Over 20 Others Injured As Pick-Up Van Overturns In Koraput

Koraput: At least nine persons were killed while over 20 others sustained injuries as a pick-up van on which they were travelling in overturned in Koraput district of Odisha this evening.

The tragic incident took place near Murtahandi under Kotpad police limits in Koraput district while the passengers were reportedly returning after attending the 10th-day mourning rituals of one of their relatives.

While speaking about the accident to Kalinga TV, Koraput SP, Varun Guntupalli confirmed that nine people have died on the spot, and 10-12 people have been sent to a hospital in Jagdalpur of Chhattisgarh as their condition are critical.

The deceased and the injured persons are from Nagarnar area in Chhattisgarh, said the SP. They had come to Koraput to attend the tenth-day mourning rituals of one of their relatives.

Borigumma SDPO Harekrushna Majhi, Kotpad police, and a team of firefighters are on the spot and carried out the rescue operation with the help of the locals.

The death toll is expected to increase as most of the injured persons are said to be critical.

More details awaited.