coronavirus in bhubaneswar
Coronavirus in Bhubaneswar

9 New COVID19 Positive Cases In Bhubaneswar Today, Informs BMC

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Nine (9) more persons have been tested positive for Coronavirus in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours, informed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) via its official Twitter handle.

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized and will be under active surveillance.

It is noteworthy that there are a total of 72 COVID19 positive cases in the capital of Odisha as of today. The new cases that have been detected are as follows:

You might also like
State

Odisha’s Famous Rath Yatra 2020 Suspended This Year, Directs Supreme Court

State

Govt Technical Consultant In Vigilance Net At Odisha’s Bhadrak

State

Heavy Rains Expected In Odisha Due To Depression Over Bay Of Bengal

State

Dharmendra Pradhan seeks restoration of submerged 500-year-old temple in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.