Bhubaneswar: Nine (9) more persons have been tested positive for Coronavirus in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours, informed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) via its official Twitter handle.

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized and will be under active surveillance.

It is noteworthy that there are a total of 72 COVID19 positive cases in the capital of Odisha as of today. The new cases that have been detected are as follows: