9 new coronavirus positive cases in Cuttack, tally rises to 323

9 new coronavirus positive cases in Cuttack, tally rises to 323

Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area in Odisha on Friday registered nine fresh Covid-19 cases taking to the tally to 323 in the city , officials said.

The fresh cases include four cases from institutional quarantine , two cases from home quarantine and three from local cases .

The details of the fresh COVID-19 cases in Cuttack city are as follows: