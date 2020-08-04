9 More Succumb To Covid In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 216

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as nine (9) more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The Covid death toll has risen to 216 in the State.

6 deaths have been reported from Ganjam, whereas one each has been reported from Puri, Jajpur and Khordha.

The details of the death are as follows:

1. A 40 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

2. A 57 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Cerebro Vascular Accident.

3. A 50 year old male of Ganjam district.

4. A 40 year old male of Jajpur district.

5. A 46 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

6. A 60 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

7. A 75 year old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

8. A 55 year old male of Khordha district.

9. A 60 year old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes & Hypertension.