9 More Succumb To Covid In Odisha, Death Toll Reaches 305

9 More Succumb To Covid In Odisha, Death Toll Reaches 305

Bhubaneswar: As many as nine more patients succumbed on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 305 in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The Death Details in the last 24 hours are as follows:

1. A 44-year old female of Angul district who was also suffering from diabetes.

2. A 38-year old male of Balasore district.

3. A 48-year old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Obesity.

4. A 57-year old male of Ganjam.

5. A 57-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

6. A 74-year old female of Ganjam district.

7. A 58-year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

8. A 65-year old male of Rayagada district.

9. A 65-year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.