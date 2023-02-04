More than 10 persons arrested in Sub-Collector attack in Balasore

Balasore: The Balasore police have arrested more than 10 persons involved in the attack on Sub-Collector at Dahapada under Sahadevkhunta police limits yesterday.

Yesterday, Sahadevkhunta police have arrested two persons involved in the attack.

Yesterday, sand mafia launched a brutal attack on Balasore sub-collector Kunal Sitaram Chouhan and his driver in Sahadevkhunta area here on Friday at around 2.30 pm.

According to sources said Chouhan was on way to Balasore from Fuladi in his vehicle when he spotted a sand-laden tractor parked on the road near Dahapada. He got down from his vehicle and was checking the documents of the tractor when a group of around 12 miscreants attacked him.

The miscreants ransacked Chouhan’s vehicle. Both the sub-collector and his driver were injured in the attack.

Following the attack, Chouhan was immediately rushed to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.