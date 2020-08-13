9 More Die Of COVID-19 In Odisha, Toll At 314

Bhubaneswar: As many as nine more patients succumbed on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 314 in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Three patients succumb in Ganjam district, two each from Cuttack and Mayurbhanj district and one each from Kandhamal and Sundergarh district.

Death Details in the last 24 hours are as follows: