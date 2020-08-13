9 More Die Of COVID-19 In Odisha, Toll At 314
Bhubaneswar: As many as nine more patients succumbed on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 314 in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.
Three patients succumb in Ganjam district, two each from Cuttack and Mayurbhanj district and one each from Kandhamal and Sundergarh district.
Death Details in the last 24 hours are as follows:
- A 23-year old male of Cuttack who was also suffering from diabetes, Hypertension & nephropathy.
- A 72-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
- A 73-year old male of Ganjam.
- An 82-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes.
- A 36-year old male of Ganjam district.
- A 61-year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease, Old Cerebro Vascular Accident.
- A 58-year old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.
- A 60-year old male of Mayurbhanj district.
- An 81-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.