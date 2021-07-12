9 more COVID patients die, 271 new positive cases reported in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As many as nine more COVID patients who were undergoing treatment at different COVID hospitals died in the last 24 hours. This was informed by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday.

The COVID death toll in the BMC area rose to 520 with the death of nine more patients, informed the civic body.

Likewise, 271 new positive cases including 203 local contacts and 68 quarantine cases detected in the jurisdiction of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

Similarly, the recovery number touched 92301 as 283 more patients recovered from the virus.

Here are the detailed reports of the COVID case detected in the BMC area: