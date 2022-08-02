9-Month-Old Slips Into Pond In Bhadrak Of Odisha, Dies

Bhadrak: In a sad incident, a nine-month-old girl slipped into a pond and lost her life in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

According to reports, the infant was a resident of upper Bugurai area of Bhadrak Sadar outskirts in Bhadrak.

The girl was allegedly playing on the fisheries bridge located in the upper Bugurai area when she slipped into the pond.

The locals however rescued her in a critical condition and rushed her to the nearby hospital. But it was too late as the doctors declared her brought dead.

The incident happened early in the morning on Tuesday. A pall of gloom has descended on the village post the incident.