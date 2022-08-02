9-Month-Old Slips Into Pond In Bhadrak Of Odisha, Dies

By WCE 2
minor drowns in bhadrak
Representational Image

Bhadrak: In a sad incident, a nine-month-old girl slipped into a pond and lost her life in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

According to reports, the infant was a resident of upper Bugurai area of Bhadrak Sadar outskirts in Bhadrak.

The girl was allegedly playing on the fisheries bridge located in the upper Bugurai area when she slipped into the pond.

The locals however rescued her in a critical condition and rushed her to the nearby hospital. But it was too late as the doctors declared her brought dead.

The incident happened early in the morning on Tuesday. A pall of gloom has descended on the village post the incident.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Papu Pom Pom Gets Clean Chit In Bhubaneswar Casting-Couch Case

State

Student Alleges Sexual Harassment By Professor In Capital City Of Odisha

State

Dead Fish Found Floating In Kendrapara Village Pond

State

Odisha Reports 741 Covid Positives

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.