9-month-old boy dies as woman jumps into well with him over family dispute in Odisha

A nine-month-old boy died after his mother allegedly jumped into a well with him following a family dispute at Khamar Sahi village of Cuttack district.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
baby
Representational Image

Cuttack: In shocking incident, a nine-month-old boy died after his mother allegedly jumped into a well with him following a family dispute at Khamar Sahi village under Narasinghapur block of Cuttack district on Monday.

One Rama Das allegedly used to have disputes with her family members. However, she took an extreme step as it was beyond her capacity to tolerate. She jumped into a nearby abandoned well along with her son with the aim to end both lives.

Must Read

5-year-old kid dies after being administered wrong injection…

Odisha school students walk to Collector’s office, demand…

Gopalpur Port achieves highest ever record in cargo loading,…

However, some villagers who noticed her informed about the incident to the officials of the Narasinghapur Fire station, who reached the spot and rescued the woman, but sadly by that time, the baby had already died.

Meanwhile, Jodum Police is said to have started an investigation into the matter.

You might also like
State

Two arrested for making reels on railway track in Cuttack

State

5T Secretary continues to review projects in Deogarh on second day

State

OPSC announces fresh vacancies for Group B post, Check details

State

Chiranjib Biswal expresses displeasure after suspension from Odisha Congress

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans