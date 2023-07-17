9-month-old boy dies as woman jumps into well with him over family dispute in Odisha

Cuttack: In shocking incident, a nine-month-old boy died after his mother allegedly jumped into a well with him following a family dispute at Khamar Sahi village under Narasinghapur block of Cuttack district on Monday.

One Rama Das allegedly used to have disputes with her family members. However, she took an extreme step as it was beyond her capacity to tolerate. She jumped into a nearby abandoned well along with her son with the aim to end both lives.

However, some villagers who noticed her informed about the incident to the officials of the Narasinghapur Fire station, who reached the spot and rescued the woman, but sadly by that time, the baby had already died.

Meanwhile, Jodum Police is said to have started an investigation into the matter.