9 members of looters’ gang robbing during Durga idol immersion held in Cuttack

Cuttack: As many as 9 members of a looters’ gang, who were allegedly robbing during Durga idol immersion, have been nabbed by the Purighat police today here in the Capital city of Odisha today.

The identity of the held looters’ is yet to be ascertained and they are reportedly they do not have any fixed residence. As per reports from the police sources, looters hail from Cuttack railway station area and Jagatpur, said police sources.

According to reports, two female looters have also been nabbed by the police amongst the arrested looters’ gang.

As per reports near Ganesh ghat, the members of the looters gang intercepted and robbed a bike rider. Besides, they robbed a phone and Rs. 5 thousand from the bike rider.

Falling victim to the loot, the bike rider lodged a complaint at the police station.

Soon, the police initiated a probe into the matter as per the complaint lodged by the bike raider.

During the preliminary investigation, the cops learnt that the looters were also involved in the thefts that occurred during the Durga idol immersion mahotsav.

Soon after thorough investigation, the police nabbed the accused members of the looters’ gang.

The police have also seized 9 mobiles and cash of Rs, 2,470 from their possession.

In the meantime, the police has initiated a further investigation into the matter to find out regarding the involvement of other members with the looters gang.

The information regarding the busting of the looters gang was given in a press conference by Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pinak Mishra.