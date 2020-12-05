9 houses gutted in Odisha’s Jajpur, Property worth lakhs turned into ashes

Jajpur: As many as nine houses gutted in a fire mishap that took place in Jajpur district of Odisha on Friday night. Property amounting to more than Rs. 1 lakh turned into ashes in this fire mishap.

As per reports, at least 9 houses gutted in Haristhaan sahi, under Bainsiria panchayat of Bari block in Jajput district on Friday. While property worth over Rs. 1 lakh was reduced to ashes in this fire accident the victim family members became homeless.

The reason behind the terrible fire is yet to be ascertained.

After getting information the Fire services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flame.

The locals have demanded compensation for the victim families.