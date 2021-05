Bhanjanagar: At least 9 houses have been gutted in a massive fire that broke out at Kathachira village near Bhanjanagar of Odisha.

Several household items, furniture and properties worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes in the fire mishap. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Sources said, the family members rushed out of their house when they saw flames and smoke coming out their houses.

Further details awaited.