9 held on robbery and extortion charges in Puri of Odisha

Puri: As many as nine people have been arrested on robbery and extortion charges from Ashram Square in Puri of Odisha on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Puri Kumbharapada police conducted a raid near the Ashram square and busted a robbers’ gang from the spot in which five people have been arrested.

On the other hand, the cops have also arrested four other goons for demanding extortion money from the priest of an ashram situated at Marichikot square in Puri.

On the basis of a reliable information, the cops had arrived at the ashram. The goons had allegedly demanded a sum of Rs 30,000 from him.

The cops have forwarded the arrested gang of five robbers and the four goons to the court.