9 held on robbery and extortion charges in Puri of Odisha

By WCE 7
extortion money in odisha

Puri: As many as nine people have been arrested on robbery and extortion charges from Ashram Square in Puri of Odisha on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Puri Kumbharapada police conducted a raid near the Ashram square and busted a robbers’ gang from the spot in which five people have been arrested.

Related News

Forest Officer allegedly demands extortion from timber…

Extortion Bid Foiled In Puri Of Odisha, 4 Goons Held

On the other hand, the cops have also arrested four other goons for demanding extortion money from the priest of an ashram situated at Marichikot square in Puri.

On the basis of a reliable information, the cops had arrived at the ashram. The goons had allegedly demanded a sum of Rs 30,000 from him.

The cops have forwarded the arrested gang of five robbers and the four goons to the court.

You might also like
State

Odisha Covid recovery tally soars to 811780 as 6799 patients recovered today

State

Watch: Snake stuck inside beverage can being rescued

State

Covid vaccination drive in Odisha; 700 tribals inoculated in Banda ghati

State

Bhubaneswar reports 389 new COVID positives, 988 recovery cases

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.