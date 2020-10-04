9 held for gambling in Odisha's Jeypore

9 held for gambling in Odisha’s Jeypore

By KalingaTV Bureau

Koraput: Police on Sunday conducted a raid and arrested nine persons for gambling  at Parabeda  under Jeypore Town Police limits in Odisha’s Koraput district.

The police seized Rs 50,200 from the spot. Apart from cash, the police recovered playing cards and nine mobile phones from their possession.

A case has been registered at  Jeypore Town Police station U/S 3 OPG Act against the accused and the arrested persons will be forwarded to the court tomorrow, a police official said.

