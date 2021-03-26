9 Districts In Odisha Record Temperatures Above 40 Degree Celsius

By WCE 2
heatwave in odisha
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: The mercury in the state is rising alarmingly. The temperature crossed 40 degrees in nine places in the last 24 hours. Boudh has become the hottest city in Odisha, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.8 degrees Celsius.

Bhubaneswar, Bolangir, Sonepur, Angul, Baripada, Titilagarh, Malkangiri and Nayagarh districts recorded 40 degrees Celsius.

In four cities in the state, the mercury is above 38 degrees Celsius. In the next two to three days, the temperature in central Odisha is likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

The mercury will range from 42 to 43 degrees in most places of the state. Not only inland, but also in coastal areas will experience unbearable heat.

You might also like
Business

Fuel Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check Rates of Diesel And Petrol

Business

Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check 22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold Rates…

State

Bus-Truck Collision In Boudh District Of Odisha, 3 Critical

State

Railway Introduces Several Special Trains To And From Bhubaneswar; Check Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.