Bhubaneswar: The mercury in the state is rising alarmingly. The temperature crossed 40 degrees in nine places in the last 24 hours. Boudh has become the hottest city in Odisha, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.8 degrees Celsius.

Bhubaneswar, Bolangir, Sonepur, Angul, Baripada, Titilagarh, Malkangiri and Nayagarh districts recorded 40 degrees Celsius.

In four cities in the state, the mercury is above 38 degrees Celsius. In the next two to three days, the temperature in central Odisha is likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

The mercury will range from 42 to 43 degrees in most places of the state. Not only inland, but also in coastal areas will experience unbearable heat.