9 days car festival of Goddess Biraja begins in Jajpur today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: A nine-day long car festival of Goddess Biraja will begin today with the presiding deity of the temple being taken on a tour in a beautifully decorated chariot.

According to locals, Biraja Temple is the only ‘Shakti Peeth’ in India where the presiding deity is moved in a chariot for nine days.

This amazing festival attracts devotees, spectators, pilgrims from across the nation.

Yesterday,  the servitors of the Maa Biraja temple in Jajpur had to undergo COVID-19  test who were chosen to participate in the festival today.

This year the district administration is managing the car festival following Orissa High Court order due to Covid-19 pandemic.

