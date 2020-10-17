Jajpur: A nine-day long car festival of Goddess Biraja will begin today with the presiding deity of the temple being taken on a tour in a beautifully decorated chariot.

According to locals, Biraja Temple is the only ‘Shakti Peeth’ in India where the presiding deity is moved in a chariot for nine days.

This amazing festival attracts devotees, spectators, pilgrims from across the nation.

Yesterday, the servitors of the Maa Biraja temple in Jajpur had to undergo COVID-19 test who were chosen to participate in the festival today.

This year the district administration is managing the car festival following Orissa High Court order due to Covid-19 pandemic.