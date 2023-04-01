9 days after inauguration, spectator gallery of Banki College playground collapses

Cuttack: Just nine days after it was inaugurated, a portion of the spectator gallery of Banki Autonomous College playground in the Cuttack district collapsed.

Odisha Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari had dedicated the spectator gallery of Banki College playground on March 23. However, a portion of it caved in early this morning following heavy rain in the locality.

The local PWD office had engaged a contractor of outside the state for the construction of the spectator gallery. The locals had alleged poor quality of work and drew the attention of the local administration. However, no action was taken, due to which it collapsed, claimed the locals.