9 cows killed in truck accident in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: In a recent incident, a trailer truck loaded with pipes ran over a herd of cows.

9 cows have been reported dead while over 5 cows remain trapped under the immobilized truck. The incident took place at the inter-state border near Jamsola village under Suliapada tehsil of the district.

Reportedly, the driver, responsible for causing the mishap, has fled the seen.

The local police are present at the site and looking into the matter. Further details awaited.