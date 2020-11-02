9 Covid Positives Succumb In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 1340

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as nine more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death in Odisha toll rose to 1,340.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 58-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2.A 73-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3.A 70-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

4.A 48-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

5.A 79-year-old male of Bhubaneswar.

6.A 60-year female of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Hypocalcemia.

7.A 61-year male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

8.A 60-year male of Puri district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

9.A 50-year male of Subarnapur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.