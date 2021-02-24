Malkangiri: As many as 9 minor migrant labourers were rescued from Kalimela bus stand in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Wednesday. They were reportedly being shifted to Andhra Pradesh. The Dalal (middleman) who was shifting them has been arrested.

As per reports, the dalal, identified as Subash from MV-9 village in the district, was shifting the children to Andhra Pradesh where they were supposed to work as migrant labourer. Taking advantage of their poverty, the middleman had lured them to provide heavy wages and had convinced them.

The rescued minor migrant labourers include 7 minor girls and 2 minor boys from Kanaguda village under Kalimela police limits in Malkangiri district.

Sources said all the children are below the age of 18 years. They were rescued while they were boarding a bus to travel to Andhra Pradesh.

The children were later produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and will be rehabilitated as per their education, District Child Protection Officer said.

“We got information that the children were being shifted to AP to work. With the help of Kalimela police and Childline officials, we rescued the children. We also conducted necessary health check-ups. We are producing them before CWC,” DCPU Narayan Das said.