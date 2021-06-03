898 New Covid-19 Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar on June 3: Check details

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday has reported 898 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, 126 quarantine cases and 772 local contact cases were recorded out of the total 898 fresh cases.

On the other hand, as many as 1228 persons recovered in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in Bhubaneswar has increased to 345, while the active cases are 10,656. Besides, the total cases of the virus infection have reached 78,574 and the recovered cases stand at 67,552.

The details of the cases detected in last 24 hours are as follows: