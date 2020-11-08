88th Birth Anniversary of noted leader Pradyumna Bal observed

Bhubaneswar: The 88th birth anniversary of noted leader and founder of Odia daily Pragativadi, Shri Pradyumna Bal was observed in Bhubaneswar.

Attending the celebration virtually as the Chief Guest, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to Shri Pradyumna Bal on his birth anniversary. He praised the Pradyumna Bal Relief Committee for working on welfare of underprivileged and lauded their felicitation of Covid Warriors.

Starting his political career as a student, Pradyumna Bal carved a niche for himself as a social worker and journalist, the CM also said.

Kandhamal MP and Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta presided over the function.

This year social worker Krishnarani Bose was felicitated with the Pradyumna Bal award.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined the celebration virtually and paid tribute to late Sri Bal. He said that Sri Bal was the voice of the poor and unprivileged people.

MP Bhartruhari Mahtab attended the celebration as the Chief speaker while Minister Pratap Jena was the guest of honour.

Founder of KISS and KIIT, Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta said, “He loved me like his son and I’ve always had a lot of respect towards him. He was a nice, kind-hearted and honest person. I am truly indebted to him for his blessings towards me and I will do all to fulfil his objective and vision of providing for the society.”