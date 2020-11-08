88th Birth Anniversary of noted leader Pradyumna Bal observed

88th Birth Anniversary of noted leader Pradyumna Bal observed

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The 88th birth anniversary of noted leader and founder of Odia daily Pragativadi, Shri Pradyumna Bal was observed in Bhubaneswar.

Attending the celebration virtually as the Chief Guest, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to Shri Pradyumna Bal on his birth anniversary. He praised the Pradyumna Bal Relief Committee for working on welfare of underprivileged and lauded their felicitation of Covid Warriors.

Starting his political career as a student, Pradyumna Bal carved a niche for himself as a social worker and journalist, the CM also said.

Kandhamal MP and Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta presided over the function.

This year social worker Krishnarani Bose was felicitated with the Pradyumna Bal award.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined the celebration virtually and paid tribute to late Sri Bal. He said that Sri Bal was the voice of the poor and unprivileged people.

MP Bhartruhari Mahtab attended the celebration as the Chief speaker while Minister Pratap Jena was the guest of honour.

Founder of KISS and KIIT, Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta said, “He loved me like his son and I’ve always had a lot of respect towards him. He was a nice, kind-hearted and honest person. I am truly indebted to him for his blessings towards me and I will do all to fulfil his objective and vision of providing for the society.”

You might also like
State

Sand Sculpture in Odisha Hails Biden and Harris Win

State

Investing 10 Thousand Rupees Monthly Can Help You Get 16 Lakhs; Know In Detail

State

1311 More Covid-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Recovery Tally Reaches 2,88,168

State

From sending money to message disappears, these amazing features came in WhatsApp

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.