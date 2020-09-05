878 New COVID Cases From Khurda District Among 3543 Positives Reported In Odisha Today
Bhubaneswar: Fresh 3543 Covid positive cases including 878 from Khurda district have been reported in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Information & Public Relation Department of the State government today.
Out of the total 3543 positive cases, 2161 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while 1382 are local contact cases.
Here Is District-Wise Cases
1. Angul: 68
2. Balasore: 153
3. Bargarh: 274
4. Bhadrak: 50
5. Balangir: 37
6. Boudh: 67
7. Cuttack: 295
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 69
10. Gajapati: 29
11. Ganjam: 102
12. Jagatsinghpur: 85
13. Jajpur: 206
14. Jharsuguda: 87
15. Kalahandi: 37
16. Kandhamal: 38
17. Kendrapara: 48
18. Keonjhar: 44
19. Khurda: 878
20. Koraput: 90
21. Malkangiri: 25
22. Mayurbhanj: 326
23. Nabarangpur: 33
24. Nayagarh: 34
25. Nuapada: 98
26. Puri: 61
27. Rayagada: 67
28. Sambalpur: 83
29. Sonepur: 99
30. Sundargarh: 56
Here are the total COVID cases in Odisha so far
New Recoveries: 2980
Cumulative Tested: 2048008
Positive: 120221
Recovered: 90331
Active Cases: 29299