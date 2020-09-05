878 New COVID Cases From Khurda District Among 3543 Positives Reported In Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: Fresh 3543 Covid positive cases including 878 from Khurda district have been reported in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Information & Public Relation Department of the State government today.

Out of the total 3543 positive cases, 2161 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while 1382 are local contact cases.

Here Is District-Wise Cases

1. Angul: 68

2. Balasore: 153

3. Bargarh: 274

4. Bhadrak: 50

5. Balangir: 37

6. Boudh: 67

7. Cuttack: 295

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 69

10. Gajapati: 29

11. Ganjam: 102

12. Jagatsinghpur: 85

13. Jajpur: 206

14. Jharsuguda: 87

15. Kalahandi: 37

16. Kandhamal: 38

17. Kendrapara: 48

18. Keonjhar: 44

19. Khurda: 878

20. Koraput: 90

21. Malkangiri: 25

22. Mayurbhanj: 326

23. Nabarangpur: 33

24. Nayagarh: 34

25. Nuapada: 98

26. Puri: 61

27. Rayagada: 67

28. Sambalpur: 83

29. Sonepur: 99

30. Sundargarh: 56

Here are the total COVID cases in Odisha so far

New Recoveries: 2980

Cumulative Tested: 2048008

Positive: 120221

Recovered: 90331

Active Cases: 29299