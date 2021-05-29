871 More COVID Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A total of 871 new COVID positive cases has been reported in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per the data shared by the BMC on its Twitter handle, the 871 fresh COVID positive cases include 689 local contact cases and 182 quarantine cases.

As many as 1073 people also recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery number in the BMC jurisdiction to 61976.

With the detection of the new coronavirus cases today, the tally of active cases climbed to 11641.

Here are the details of the newly detected positive cases from the BMC area: