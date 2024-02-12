87 schools transformed under 5T initiative inaugurated in Jajpur

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated 87 more schools transformed under the 5T School Transformation programme in Jajpur district.

While inaugurating the transformed schools Patnaik thanked the district MLAs, Panchayat representatives, school management committee, teachers, students and parents for their cooperation in this program. He expressed strong hope and belief that the children will be the charioteers of a new Odisha, a strong Odisha.

Today was the final day of the 4th phase of the 5T School Transformation programme (technology, teamwork, transparency, time and transformation). The fourth phase had started from January 11. During this fourth phase, a total of 1794 transformed high schools were launched.

The fourth phase of the 5-T School Transformation Campaign of Odisha government began today with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating as many as 389 transformed schools.

On the first day of the fourth phase of the programme 389 schools were inaugurated in five districts of the State namely Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bargarh districts. While 149 high schools were transformed in Ganjam district, 11 and 57 schools were transformed in Jharsuguda and Jagatsinghpur district respectively.

Likewise, in Kendrapara 112 and in Bargarh 60 transformed schools were dedicated. As per the decision, the State government will inaugurate a total of 1794 transformed high schools will inaugurate during this fourth phase of the program under the 5-T initiative.

Following the completion of the fourth phase, as many as 8,681 high schools have been transformed across the State till date.