Bhubaneswar: As many as 8665 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged in Odisha in last 24 hours that takes the total recovery tally to 4,82,345, informed the Health and Family Welfare department on Thursday.

According to reports, 1146 Covid positive patients have recovered from Khurda district, followed by Sundergarh (628) and Cuttack (528).

The district wise Covid recoveries are as follows: