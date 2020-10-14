Bhubaneswar: A 86-year-old woman successfully fought against coronavirus and was being discharged from a COVID hospital here in Odisha, informed the hospital authorities on Thursday.

Nirupama Mohapatra (86), a resident of Dhenkanal in the State, tested positive for Coronavirus recently, following which she was advised home isolation.

The octogenarian woman was later rushed to the district headedquarter hospital in Dhenkal as her condition was deteriorated. Subsequently, she was rushed to a dedicated Covid Hospital here for treatment.

The patients had symptoms of fever, cough and mild breathlessness, hospital authorities said.

She was discharged after her test reports came back negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday, the hospital added.