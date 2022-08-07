86 Covid-19 cases registered in capital city of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: 86 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 7, 2022, the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,63,851. The recovered cases are 1,61,533. The total deceased cases are 1195. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1102. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 100.

Odisha reported 730 fresh covid-19 cases on Sunday including 130 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 427 are quarantine cases while the rest 303 are local contacts. Currently, there are 5851 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 96 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 157 positives, the highest in Odisha.